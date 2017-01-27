Burrell gives gift of warmth to the homeless

Continuing his mission to pay it forward and provide for Pittsburgh’s homeless population, Tyrone Burrell took time out to give away coats and sleeping bags to homeless and unfortunates in Market Square.

Burrell, an ex-offender who was formerly homeless himself, is the founder of the Spiritual Devotional Outreach Recovery Program, a nonprofit dedicated to helping the homeless get off the streets, build their self-esteem and rebuild their lives.

His organization is attracting notice from around the country. In fact, the coats and sleeping bags he handed out Jan. 18 were donated by the Port Authority of Newark, NJ., which found him throughhis http://www.sdorp.com website.

“Cheyanne Martin—she was here handing out turkeys at the YMCA for the holidays—she’s hittin’ me up,” said Burrell. “And Steve Harvey is asking how I’m doing. He used to sleep in his car, so I get a lot of encouragement from him.”

Martha Montaque is glad he’s getting encouragement.

“It’s hard. I’m struggling a little bit, but with the Lord’s help, it’ll get better,” she told him.

“I really appreciate this. I got a coat and a sleeping bag. God bless you and thank you very much.”

Steve Davis of McKeesport said Burrell is a blessing.

“I appreciate this and feel very fortunate to get this,” he said. “I’ll put this to good use. I’ll put this (coat) on my back right away.”

