Trevor Noah Says Black Women Are Strong Leaders

Recently, Daily Show host Trevor Noah expressed his admiration for black women and their undying strength, especially during tough times. In response to the recent Women’s Marches that took place worldwide, Noah says that leadership is a prominent characteristic of black women.

The Huffington Post reports that Trevor Noah explained that during his South African upbringing he was surrounded by black women activists who wouldn’t hesitate to get their hands dirty and get involved in various serious issues.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from his Comedy Central show, he told the live studio audience, “Because so many of the struggle leaders in South Africa were either imprisoned or exiled, the movement in South Africa was held together in large part by women in the country,” Noah said.

He further stressed his point about black women being leaders when he continued with, “I grew up in a world that was very matriarchal and where women were the most dangerous freedom fighters that existed. Nelson Mandela was an icon, but the police in the country were afraid of Winnie Mandela.”

Noah’s comments come at a time when some black women were questioning his loyalty and appreciation after he appeared to be developing a friendship with Alt-Right talking head Tomi Lahren, who was a guest on his show late last year.

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2923310/jay-z-dodges-donald-trump-question/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2923385/chris-browns-lamborghini-found-totaled-in-beverly-hills/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: