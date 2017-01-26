Metro
Summit Against Racism, marches look at Trump, police, affordable housing

Posted 3 hours ago.


Christian Morrow
MARCHING FOR JUSTICE—Activists march from the Penn Plaza Apartments through East Liberty to the Black and White Reunion Summit Against Racism. (Phot by J.L. Martello)

Unlike past years, the Black and White Reunion’s 19th Annual Summit Against Racism had to compete with several other events organized by activists seeking to get out their message in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

It still drew more than 750 people.

Members of the coalition seeking the city’s help in preventing the continued displacement of Black residents from the Penn Plaza Apartments—asking for the property’s seizure through eminent domain—marched from the apartments to the summit at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. Coincidentally, the Seminary’s Dean of Students, Rev. John Welch, was in nearby Homewood announcing his campaign to unseat Mayor Bill Peduto that same day.  And all of this occurred as an “Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional” rally and march, as well as a separate, permitted “Sister March for Pittsburgh” was held Downtown. With more than 2,000 people attending the unpermitted rally and march, as a diverse set of speakers covered topics ranging from battling for LGBTQ and disabled rights to health care and environmental justice. But there was crossover—Rev. Welch attended before making his announcement.

The summit—originally conceived in the wake of Jonny Gammage’s death at the hands of police in 1995.

CALLING FOR ACTION—Tim Stevens welcomes participants to the 19th Annual Black and White Reunion Summit Against Racism. (Photo by J.L. Martello)

“At the time it created a lot of tension between Black and White communities,” said founder Tim Stevens. ‘This weekend we had 350 people scheduled, and even with the other things going on, we’re still having a great turnout.”

