Police, paramedics save man in cardiac arrest downtown

PITTSBURGH, PA – At approximately 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, two Zone 2 Officers were at Urban Pathways Charter School on Penn Avenue Downtown for after school youth engagement. The Officers were flagged down by a male bystander stating that a man nearby had suddenly collapsed. Officers rushed to Ninth Street and Exchange Way where they found the 52-year-old male on his back, unresponsive and in cardiac arrest. One Officer immediately began CPR while the other Officer monitored the victim’s pulse. The Officers continued CPR until Paramedics arrived on scene. Paramedics used a defibrillator, administered cardiac medications and inserted an advanced airway before transporting the victim to Mercy Hospital. The patient is expected to make a full recovery.