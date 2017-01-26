My open letter to ‘US’

(Black Press USA)—As I write this letter, I can’t help, but express my frustration and concern for “US.” I also can’t help, but question my contribution to the status of where we are. I understand that I, too, have been guilty of doing the very things that put US here. Even still, right now, the state of our community is more alarming than ever. And, while I know that this letter may be misunderstood by many, unduly dissected and misconstrued by most others, I still need to write and speak about these things that deeply concern me.

You see, all of US sometimes feel that one of the most difficult things in the world is to talk to US about US in an effort to help US. However, we cannot dismiss the fact that we can’t fix what we do not address. You see, we’ve somehow allowed ourselves to think it’s okay to neglect and abandon our responsibility to ourselves and to our community. Everything cannot be blamed on THE SYSTEM.

We can no longer afford to be entertained beyond the point of accountability. We can’t keep selling each other out and be willing to do anything to be seen, to be famous or to be rich. Our obsession with material things and lack of self-worth is evident in our need for an abundance of momentary luxuries and must-have amenities that have no true value, for real man. And I mean, we do it just to impress people that could care less if your children, or your children’s children, have anything left to show for your life after you’re gone. You see, somewhere along the way, we’ve allowed the pursuit of fame and things to blind US to the issues that prevent US from moving upward. So, we cannot continue to get caught up in having material abundance and yet be fundamentally and spiritually broke.

