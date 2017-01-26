Marcels singer Ronald ‘Bingo’ Mundy dies at 76

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Ronald “Bingo” Mundy, best known for his work with the doo-wop group The Marcels and their hit “Blue Moon,” has died. He was 76.
Mundy lived in Pittsburgh and died of pneumonia at Allegheny General Hospital on Friday.
The five-member vocal group reportedly recorded the song in two takes.
“Blue Moon” is instantly recognizable for the bass vocals that begin the song _ “Bom ba ba bom ba bom ba bom bom.” Mundy can be heard singing the background refrain of “Moon moon moon moon moon.”
The single hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1961.
The Odell Robinson Jr. Funeral Home confirmed the death along with family members who spoke with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which first reported it Tuesday.
