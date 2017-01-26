Gunmen Execute Ex-Gang Member Whose Prison Sentence Obama Commuted

Two gunmen killed a man on Monday who had his prison sentence commuted by former President Barack Obama, Mlive.com reports.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said masked assailants with assault rifles stormed a federal halfway house in Saginaw, Michigan and targeted Demarlon Thomas, a former member of Saginaw’s Sunny Side Gang. One of them shot Thomas in the head while his partner held others in the house at gunpoint.

Demarlon C. Thomas picture,19-year sentence was COMMUTED by President Obama https://t.co/4X6S93rsNT pic.twitter.com/WoMtG47X88 — infowe (@infowe) January 25, 2017

“They were looking for this person,” Kaiser said, according to Mlive.com. The gunmen did not injure anyone else. No suspects are in custody.

Thomas, 31, was arrested in a major drug bust and sentenced in 2008 to 19 years in prison for selling cocaine, the news outlet reported. President Obama commuted his sentence, along with 78 others, on November 22, 2016.

Mlive.com said investigators are trying to figure out a motive for the killing. In the meantime, the Federal Bureau of Prisons moved the remaining inmates from the halfway house.

SOURCE: Mlive.com

