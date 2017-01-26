Drama Kings: Cavs coach Tyronn Lue upset by distractions

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavs coach Tyronn Lue is tired of the drama surrounding the NBA champions.

Asked following Thursday’s practice if the distractions make it more difficult to coach, Lue said, “I hate it.”

The Cavaliers have lost six of eight games, and there has been some turmoil around the team in the past few days after LeBron James questioned whether the front office was satisfied with winning one title. James has been pushing for an additional playmaker all season and he unloaded on the team following a loss at New Orleans on Monday night.

Despite their issues, Lue noted the team still has the fourth-best record in the league.

The Cavs missed 17 free throws in Wednesday’s home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, who overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Lue says the Cavs simply need to “get back to playing championship basketball.”