Big crowds turn out for women’s marches around the world

CHICAGO (AP)—Legions of women flooded streets and city squares from Sydney to South Carolina on Saturday, marching in solidarity as a show of empowerment and a stand against Donald Trump.

More than 600 “sister marches’’ took place across the country and abroad in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington, which drew hundreds of thousands of women and men to the capital a day after Trump became president of the United States.

Turnout was bigger than expected at some events. In Chicago, organizers canceled a march through downtown for safety reasons because so many people showed up, and instead extended a rally at a park.

Here’s a closer look at some of the events taking place around the world:

PARIS

Several thousand people, including many American workers and students living in France, gathered in the Eiffel Tower neighborhood in a joyful atmosphere.

They sang and carried posters with slogans such as “We have our eyes on you Mr. Trump’’ and “With our sisters in Washington.’’

“It’s important because Trump wants to destroy 50 years of progress,’’ said Anne Tiracchia, from Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, who was on vacation in France where her son lives.

“He wants to go back to smoke coming out of factories and women staying home and having babies,’’ she said. “We have to show we don’t agree with him.’’

More than 40 feminist and anti-racist groups organized the Paris march.

