Thandie Newton Stuns On The Cover Of ‘Jones’ Magazine

Fresh off the freshman season of her critically-acclaimed and ratings hit series Westworld on HBO, Thandie Newton shows off her model side as she graces the winter issue of Jones magazine with her stunning beauty. With a come hither yet coy stare, surrounded by a head full of wild, voluminous curls, she is just the vision you need to get you through the winter doldrums.

When the sci-fi/western/thriller Westworld premiered on HBO last fall, millions of viewers became hooked on the addictive series after just one episode. Filled with great performances, including Anthony Hopkins, Jeffrey Wright and Evan Rachel Wood, actress Thandie Newton is in good company, starring as madam Maeve Millay. If you haven’t yet seen the show, let’s just say her character discovers a big secret about her life that changes everything. You should definitely binge-watch it to see just how good it is if you haven’t already.

In an exclusive interview with Jones magazine, they catch up with the beautiful British actress in London as she talks Westworld, her career and more. As for the cover, aside from just how gorgeous her hair looks, her makeup is equally as eye-catching. Rocking a bare pink lip and a fierce orange shadow on her lids, her look is a perfect marriage of daring and demure.

You can check out Thandie Newton on the cover of Jones magazine when the winter issue hits newsstands on Friday, January 27th. In the meantime, you may have to wait a bit for season two of Westworld, as it was recently announced that it won’t return until 2018.

