Spirit of King alive at Kingsley ceremony

Packed with old friends, co-workers, musicians and public officials, the Kingsley Association celebrated the lives and contributions Gwen Elliott and Walt Harper, the 2017 Spirit of King honorees, with a uncheon and program sponsored by The Port Authority of Allegheny County, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New Pittsburgh Courier.

The event was highlighted by videos recalling the achievements of both honorees, testimonials and proclamations by elected officials, and a performance by the Choral Ensemble of the Pittsburgh School of Creative and Performing Arts that included a version of “Lift Evr’y Voice and Sing” that elicited a standing ovation.

The ceremony was deftly kept moving by Kingsley Executive Director Malik Bankston, who noted that this was his 20th year presiding over the Spirit of King presentations.

Harper’s widow Maggie Harper, who along with his daughter Sharynn Harper accepted the award for the late jazz icon said she was thrilled by the honor.

