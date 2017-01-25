Rev. Welch mounts challenge to Peduto

Though they share some of the same constituencies and policy objectives, Rev. John Welch declared last week that he would run against incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto, saying he’s decided to stop waiting for other people to help the citizens get what they are entitled to.

Reverend Welch made the official announcement to an enthusiastic crowd, Jan. 21, at the Homewood branch of the Carnegie Library. Reverend Richard Freeman, pastor at Resurrection Baptist Church in Braddock, introduced Rev. Welch as a longtime friend who has “a vision of equality, economic vitality and safety for all our communities.”

“The schism between those sharing in grand standard of living and those who don’t is widening. Many communities have not tasted from the refreshing waters of renaissance,” said Freeman. “Everyone must be a recipient of the wellspring of prosperity. The man I know who will carry the torch and make Pittsburgh the most livable city for all its residents is my friend Rev. John C. Welch.”

Calling it “an exciting day for Pittsburgh,” Welch said the city is in pain.

“There is pain of homelessness, the pain of unemployment and under employment, of the racially profiled, of the lack of affordable housing,” he said.

