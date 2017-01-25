President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Your browser does not support iframes.

President Donald Trump––who won the 2016 presidential election with a “massive landslide” Electoral College victory––believes millions voted illegally and caused him to lose the popular vote.

In his first official meeting with a bipartisan group of congressional leaders at the White House, Trump claimed he lost the popular vote in the presidential election because three to five million undocumented immigrants voted for Hillary Clinton.

Trump made a similar claim after the election when Clinton amassed almost three million more votes than he did.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

Trump’s voter fraud claims have been unsubstantiated and widely rebuked. On Wednesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed President Trump’s voter fraud accusations and the fallout from his allegations.

Despite Trump’s lies being debunked, Martin said they still matter.

“As long as Trump continues to push the lie that people voted illegally … this gives Republicans the focus and the impotence to enact more voter suppression laws,” he said. “That’s why we can’t ignore the lies.”

Judith Browne Dianis, executive director of The Advancement Project, considers Trump’s fixation on voter fraud part of a plot. She told Martin, “It is the set-up for passing a federal voter ID law, for proof of citizenship, for having more restrictions on how you maintain voter rolls––including making sure that you are getting people off the [voting] rolls.”

She continued Trump’s allegations ensure that “all the things that are in the Republican playbook of the Republican Party get done.”

