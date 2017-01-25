Pittsburgh Marathon changing courses due to bridge work

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Bridge work has taken some of the bite out of this year’s Pittsburgh Marathon.

Marathon officials on Tuesday announced new courses for the marathon and half marathon to be run May 7.

The new courses will be slightly flatter and, therefore, faster.

Runners in both races will pass the city’s baseball and football stadiums on the city’s North Shore _ PNC Park and Heinz Field.

That part of the course was changed because construction projects will keep them from using the Roberto Clemente, Rachel Carson and Andy Warhol bridges that connect downtown to the North Shore.

Runners will cross the West End Bridge to the rest of the course, which is largely unchanged. Half marathon runners will be spared climbing the Boulevard of the Allies near the end of the race.

