Patriots dash Steelers Super Bowl bid

The Steelers rolled into Foxboro Stadium with dreams of appearing in their ninth Super Bowl but without Le’Veon Bell, who was injured in the first quarter, they were no match for the Tom Brady led New England Patriots who disposed of them 36-17.

Bell, who had picked up 150 plus yards in his previous two playoff games, only had 20 yards on 6 carries as he watched the game from the bench after an injury in the first quarter.

With Bell out and DeAngelo Williams only picking up 34 yards on 14 carries the burden fell on Ben Roethlisberger who was no match for Brady.

The Patriots knowing that the Steelers were one dimensional picked their young secondary apart as Brady was 32 of 42 for 384 yards and 3 touchdowns. They had very little ground game with LeGarrette Blount leading the way with only 47 yards on 16 carries.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: