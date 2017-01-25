Overtime 1-25-17

(I wrote this column before the Steelers vs. Patriots game.)

Here it is. All Steelers All the Time…Right Here. Right Now! For the record, I’m at my spot so shut up about it. And know this, everything I give you in this Steelers Top Ten exclusive is before the game. We’ll see who knows what.

:10—It’s now time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to take ownership of who they are. Yes, like back in the day! When you wake up you have to know you’re the baddest man in town. No ifs, ands or buts about it.

:09—Speaking of “butts,” the black and gold are long overdue for kicking some New England/Belichick/Brady butt. (You know that’s not the word I wanted to use.)

:08—This is a Tale of Two Cities, well better put, a Tale of Two Quarterbacks. Brady’s gonna be Brady. We can pretty much be sure of that. But we need Ben to be good Ben not evil Ben. At home game Ben, not on the road Ben. And no interception Ben. That’s all.

