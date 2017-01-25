Mayor, police chief to meet with family of man police killed

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Pittsburgh’s mayor and acting police chief plan to meet with the family of a homeowner fatally shot by officers responding to a home burglar alarm.

Police say officers shot 57-year-old Christopher Thompkins after someone fired gunshots in their direction as they arrived at Thompkin’s home about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Thompkin’s ex-wife, who was staying with him, says he had grabbed her gun to chase an intruder down the steps toward the front door where the officers were standing. The district attorney is reviewing the shooting and police aren’t saying who they believe fired the shots that prompted the officers to return fire.

The alleged intruder has been charged with criminal trespass.

Mayor Bill Peduto and acting Chief Scott Schubert have called the incident a tragedy. They’ll meet with the family Tuesday.

