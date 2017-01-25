Classifieds
Legal Notices – Estate Notices 1-25-17

Estate of ILENE H. GUGGENHEIM, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, No. 02-16-05959,  Bonnie Guggenheim, Executrix, 307 S. Dithridge Street, Apt. 208, Pittsburgh, PA  15213 or to Todd T. Jordan, Esquire,  Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, PC, One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15219

 

 
Estate of ROBERT H. GUGGENHEIM, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania No. 02-16-05962, Michael Guggenheim, Executor, 307 S. Dithridge Street, Apt. 208, Pittsburgh, PA  15213 or to Todd T Jordan, Esquire, Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, P.C., One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15219

 

 
Estate of JOHN I. RUTLEDGE, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 14, 2014 No. 02-17-00043,Margaret M. Gardner, c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Attorney, 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania  15209 412-821-0441

 

 
Estate of BEVERLY L. TIMMINS, a/k/a BEVERLY L. HUFF-TIMMINS, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania  No. 02-16-06788, Holly A. Martys, Executrix c/o Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, P.C., One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15219 or to Nancy L. Rackoff, Esquire, Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, P.C., One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15219

 

 
Estate of MARGARET R. WHITEMAN, deceased of Bridgeville Borough, Pennsylvania, No. 06738 of 2016, Kathleen W. Yonker, Executor, 86 Baker Road, McDonald, PA  15057 or to AUBREY H. GLOVER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA  15017

 

 
Estate of MAUREEN RIESMEYER deceased of Robinson Township, Pennsylvania  No. 05661 of 2016, Michael T. Riesmeyer, Executor, 71 Jordans Way, Leominster, MA  01453 or to AUBREY H. GLOVER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER,  LLC,   401 Wasington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA  15017

 

 
Estate of LUCINDA L. NIGGEL, deceased of South Park, Allegheny County,  Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-00356, Nicholas J. Niggel, Executor, 1241 Richard Road, North Huntington, PA  15642 or to ROBIN L. RARIE, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA  15017

 

 
Estate of LOIS M. ROSS, deceased of Upper St. Clair, Allegheny County, Pennsylvana, No. 02-17-00355, Cathy F. Ringle, Executor, 6116 Caledonia Court, Bridgeville,PA  15017 or to ROBIN L. RARIE, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA  15017

 

 
Estate of SCOTT ROBERT BALDWIN, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania  No. 02-17-00062, Chelsie Baldwin, Administratrix, 4014 Noblestown Road, #101, Oakdale, PA  15071 or to Todd T. Jordan, Esquire, Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, P.C., One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15219

