Community Calendar 1-25-17

Community Conversation with Acting Chief Schubert

JAN. 26—The Urban League, Black Political Empowerment Project, Black Women for Positive Change, Project Destiny, Destiny of Faith and the Alliance for Police Accountability will host the third in a series of Conversations with the Chief, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Project Destiny, 2200 California Avenue on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Join in with questions, concerns and recommendations. For more information call 412-231-1258.

Body-worn Camera Forum

JAN. 27—Duquesne University and the Wecht Institute of Forensic Science and Law will present Balancing Safety, Justice and Privacy: Body-Worn Cameras, Forensic Evidence and the Right to Know, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Power Center Ballroom, Duquesne University, Forbes Ave. at Chatham Place. This Forensic Friday session will feature Erik Arneson, executive director of the Office of Open Records; Commander Clarence Trapp, head of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Department’s Special Deployment Division; and Duquesne University Law Professor John Rago, who is one of the principal drafters of PA SB 976, a pending bill regarding law enforcement agencies adopting body-worn cameras. This session is open to the general public, and is offered both onsite and online to eligible professionals. For more information, including cost and continuing legal education credit, call 412.396.1330, email wechtinstitute@duq.edu or visit http://www.duq.edu/forensics.

