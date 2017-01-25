Business Calendar 1-25-17

Growth Workshop

JAN. 25—In conjunction with the Hill Community Development Corporation, the Chatham Women’s Business Center presents Is You Business Bankable? From 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Braun Hall, Woodland Rd., on its Shadyside campus. Learn what you need to prepare, including credit scores and repair, personal finances, financial spreadsheets and business plans, purpose of the funds—facilitated by Judith Herron, CPA, of Markowitz, Dugan & Associates. Also learn about the loan application process: what to expect, review process, requirements, red flags, and SBA loan programs—facilitated by Aaron Aldrich of Bridgeway Capital.

JAN. 26—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents Export Basics, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rockwell Hall Room 108, 600 Forbes Ave., Uptown. This course is designed for manufacturers and technology companies seeking to initiate export programs; employees within exporting companies who need a basic knowledge of exporting; service firms seeking to improve their understanding of globalization. Topics include recognizing and identifying export opportunities; shipping and payment; and cultural issues, among others. Cost is $45. For more information, call 412-396-1633.

