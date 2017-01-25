BAFBF to hold fifth annual “Black Republican Trailblazer Awards Luncheon™”

Washington, DC – Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF) recently announced its Fifth Annual “Black Republican Trailblazer Awards Luncheon™” to be held at The J.W. Marriott Hotel,

1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 12 Noon.

This year’s theme is “Reimagining The Dream.” The celebration includes a VIP Reception and panel discussion with the honorees on Saturday, February 11, 2017 as well as the Black Republican Trailblazer Awards Luncheon that will recognize and honor a great list of individuals who have truly made a significant contribution to America, the Black Community and the Republican Party on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

The Black RepublicanTrailblazer Awardees for 2017, who are currently available for press interviews include:

• Gerald Boyd, Sr. – President of DB Consulting (Washington, DC)

• Maxine Blake – Ohio Civil Rights Icon (Akron, OH)

• Alan Inman – President, Global Peace Foundation (New York, NY)

• Richard Finley – COO, Finley Group, Inc., (Birmingham, AL)

• Sheryl Underwood – Comedian, Actress, T.V. host, former ZФB National Basileus, (Los Angeles, CA)

• Robert L. Wallace – CEO, Bithgroup Technologies, Inc. (Baltimore, MD)

“These honorees are truly deserving members of the Republican Party who President Donald J. Trump and our party leadership should not only be highlighting but seeking their advice and counsel,” said BAFBF Founder Raynard Jackson. “Additionally, the honorees will be available for media interviews and photo opportunities during this weekend,” added Jackson.

“Black Americans for a Better Future” is a 527 Political Action Committee (PAC) founded by longtime Republican political operative, syndicated newspaper columnist and author Raynard Jackson. This PAC is the first and only 527 dedicated to attracting African-Americans to the Republican Party. It’s sole focus is on the African-American entrepreneur.

The goal of this PAC will be to counter those liberal organizations that receive an inordinate amount of media attention and to present a counter narrative to messages given by organizations such as; The People for the American Way, NationalCouncil of La Raza, the NAACP, the Urban League and the Center for American Progress.

To see highlights of last year’s event, view this link: http://www.bafbf.org/trailblazer/black-republican-trailblazers-award/

