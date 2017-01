Announcements – Meetings 1-25-17

MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT

Community College of Allegheny County

A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:

February 2, 2017

4:00 p.m. Board Meeting

CCAC Allegheny Campus

Byers Hall

808 Ridge Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15212



THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

SUNSHINE ACT NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN OF THE FOLLOWING BOARD MEETINGS FOR 2017, FOR THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH. ALL MEETINGS WILL BE HELD ON THE DATES INDICATED AT 10:30 A.M. AT 200 ROSS STREET, 13TH FLOOR WHERRETT ROOM, PITTSBURGH, PA 15219. FIRST 2017 MEETING: IS JANUAY 26, 2017.

REMAINING 2017 MEETINGS WILL BE HELD ON THE FOURTH THURSDAY OF EACH MONTH EXCEPT NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER WILL BE THE THIRD THURSDAY OF THE MONTH. THERE IS NO MEETING IN AUGUST.

