Trump to lead a divided America

Donald Trump was sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.
“It all begins today!” Trump tweeted before heading to a morning church service. “THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES — THE WORK BEGINS!”
Trump supporters flocked to Washington, D.C., for the inaugural festivities, some wearing hats with his “Make America Great Again!” campaign slogan.
Everyone is not happy with their new president.
Eleanor Goldfield, who helped organize the Disrupt J20 protest, told AP that demonstrators hope to show they will not be silent throughout Trump’s presidency. She called Trump supporters “misguided, misinformed or just plain dangerous.”
In a sign of the deep divisions Trump sowed during his combative campaign, dozens of Democratic lawmakers boycotted the swearing-in ceremony and anti-Trump protests broke out Friday in the nation’s capital and elsewhere. A women’s march was scheduled for Saturday in protest of Trump.
Trump takes office as the least popular president in at least four decades, according to a new Washington Post ABC News poll.
Earlier in the week, Trump said the country was already divided before he was elected president. He’s right.
But he omits the fact that he has greatly contributed to those divisions with his rhetoric against immigrants, Muslims, prominent women and the stereotyping of African Americans.
In his grim inaugural speech, Trump painted a bleak picture of the nation and struck a populist tone.
“Politicians prospered while the jobs left and the factories closed.” Trump denounced “politicians [who are] all talk and no action.”
Trump presented a dark and distorted vision of a nation afflicted with crime and economic decline.
His speech contradicts reality. After two terms under former President Obama the nation’s economy is solid and crime has been declining for years.
While economic inequality has been growing for years, the U.S. economy is a lot healthier than what Trump describes. Jobs have increased for a record 75 straight months. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December, close to a nine-year low and to what economists consider full employment.
While there was an uptick in crime in some cities such as Chicago in 2016 the violent crime rate was much lower in 2015 than 2008, continuing a general decline in crime rates since the 1990s, according to the FBI.
Trump’s inaugural address extolling ordinary contradicts his appointed cabinet of billionaires and multimillionaires and pledge of slashing taxes that will mainly benefit the wealthy.
As with his campaign for president, Trump’s inaugural address offered few details of how he plans to accomplish his agenda.
