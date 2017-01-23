Maya Angelou…‘And Still I Rise’ on PBS

PASADENA—Distinctly referred to as “a redwood tree, with deep roots in American culture,” Maya Angelou (April 4, 1928-May 28, 2014) led a prolific life.

As a singer, dancer, activist, poet and writer, she inspired generations with lyrical modern African American thought that pushed boundaries. Best known for her autobiography “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” she gave people the freedom to think about their history in a way they never had before. The first feature documentary about her life, “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise,” premieres nationwide Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. on PBS during Black History Month as part of the 31st season of THIRTEEN’s American Masters series. PBS Distribution will release the film on DVD the same day, with additional bonus features, and on Digital HD Feb. 22.

With unprecedented access, filmmakers Bob Hercules and Rita Coburn Whack trace Angelou’s incredible journey, shedding light on the untold aspects of her life through never-before-seen footage, rare archival photographs and videos and her own words. From her upbringing in the Depression-era South and her early performing career (1957’s “Miss Calypso” album, “Calypso Heat Wave” film, and Jean Genet’s 1961 play “The Blacks”) to her work with Malcolm X in Ghana and her many writing successes, including her inaugural poem for President Bill Clinton, “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” reveals hidden facets of her life during some of America’s most defining moments. The film also features exclusive interviews with Angelou, her friends and family, including Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Common, Alfre Woodard, Cicely Tyson, Quincy Jones, Hillary Clinton, Louis Gossett Jr., John Singleton, Diahann Carroll, Valerie Simpson, Random House editor Bob Loomis and Angelou’s son, Guy Johnson.

