La Salle’s Ken Durrett named to the 2017 Atlantic 10 Legends Class

This year is the fifth class the Atlantic 10 has inducted. Every year, A-10 schools choose their two legends. In previous years, the honorees have included hall of famers, national champions, Olympians and professional players.
Durrett averaged 23.6 points a game during his career. As a sophomore, he helped to lead La Salle to a 23-1 season and a No. 2 national ranking and was named Co-MVP in the Philadelphia Big 5. In addition, he picked up Big 5 Player of the Year honors in 1970 and 1971. He is one of only four players in Big 5 history to win the award three times.
The Men’s Basketball Legends will be recognized on Saturday, March 11 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh before the A-10 Men’s Basketball Championship semifinals.
Jenkins-Powell named ECAC Athlete of the Week
The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) has named Lincoln University high jumper Rhashawn Jenkins-Powell the Corvias Men’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week. Jenkins-Powell received this honor for his effort last Saturday at the Towson Tiger Invitational at the New Balance Track and Field Center at the Armory in New York.
Jenkins-Powell had a fourth-place finish at the Towson Tiger Invitational with a jump of 2.01 m. (6’7”) scoring the only points for Lincoln at the meet. His 6’7” jump is the top mark by a CIAA high jumper this year.
Burgin-Sparrow bout tops boxing card
Lightweights Anthony Burgin and Avery Sparrow will battle over eight rounds or less on Friday, March 10 at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. The first fight will be at 7:30 p.m.
Burgin, 24, a pro for more than four years, has a 10-2 record with two knockouts. He comes into this fight after defeating another Philadelphia fighter, Gerald Smith, in his last fight on Oct. 14.
Sparrow, 23, hasn’t had many fights, but has a 5-1 record with three knockouts.