Judge Rejects Brief Supporting Residents In Flint Water Crisis

A federal judge rejected a brief filed by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette in support of Flint residents Monday, reports WDIV-TV.
Schuette and his special counsel, Noah Hall, are seeking to join a lawsuit against Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration by filing a brief that supports Flint residents. Schuette wants federal Judge David Lawson to keep an injunction in place, which calls for home-delivered water if lead filters haven’t been properly installed.
The judge on Monday rejected the filing. Lawson says there’s nothing new in Schuette’s arguments. He also says Schuette has injected a “troubling ethical issue.”
Lawson notes that lawyers in Schuette’s office are on the other side of the case, arguing that the injunction should be scratched.
Lawson must decide whether — and how — to force local and state officials to comply with a court order requiring door-to-door delivery of bottled water to Flint homes lacking a working water filter Tuesday, reports The Detroit News.
