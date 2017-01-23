Inside Conditions…Fish in a barrel

Last Sunday evening/night, the New England Patriots operated a foundry of their own and “melted down” the Pittsburgh Steelers by the score of 36-17, winning the NFL, AFC Conference Championship, thereby advancing to Super Bowl LI to face the Atlanta Falcons who earlier in the day sent Aaron, “run the table” Rodgers and the rest of his crew from “cheese-head land” ‘packing’.

The offense of the Steelers produced an anemic 54 yards rushing on 20 carries resulting in a 2.7 yard per rush average. The longest run of the game for Pittsburgh was a whopping fifteen yarder.

However, that is not the worst of it. Two trips inside the five yard line and could not score a TD. At one point Steelers tight end Jesse James caught a pass that was initially ruled a touchdown but that call was reviewed and overturned. The Steelers offense went backwards after that.

The Steelers defense had very little fight or bite, as a matter of fact the big nasty “D” seemed to be as toothless as a 94 year old who has misplaced his or her dentures. Pittsburgh’s defense looked as if they were fish in a barrel. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady found more holes in the Steelers secondary than an old wool jacket after it has served as a “buffet” for moths. On both sides of the ball, the Steelers did not answer the call.

With running back LeVeon Bell sitting out most of the game with a left groin injury, and wide receiver Antonio Brown being a non-factor, almost appearing to sit out the game allegedly with “injured stats” and as far as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger goes…I won’t even go there. Now let’s get to the low down nitty gritty.

Before, way before the 6:45p.m kick off in Foxborough, in the wee hours of Sunday morning a purebred Patriot zealot a thoroughbred, U.S.D.A., knucklehead pulled the fire alarm at the hotel that was housing the Steelers. According to espn.com news: “Dennis Harrison of East Boston has been charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false fire alarm. Police said that Harrison pulled an alarm at the hotel and fled the scene but he was found by the state police, walking on hotel property.” Where in the hell was security? That was flat out bullcrap. Remember “spygate and “deflategate?” Now we have “alarmgate.” And Putin “ringate.”

Do not confuse me with Donald Trump lover, Jason “Uncle Tom” Whitlock because unlike “Uncle Jason. I do not put anything past Patriots owner Robert Kraft or any member of his “den of cheaters.” Mr. Kraft and his chief henchman, Tom Brady loved and leaned heavily toward the now President of these United States, Donald Trump. Kraft may need Trump’s help retrieving some personal property according to an article posted by Jon Lockett on thesun.com/uk:”Donald Trump will reportedly be on a secret mission when he finally meets Vladimir Putin – to solve the case of the ‘missing’ Superbowl ring.

Trump’s close pal and fellow billionaire Robert Kraft is said to be thinking of calling on the new President to help him get back the £16,000 ring Putin infamously ‘borrowed’ from him 12 years ago..

As many American Football fans know, New England Patriots owner Kraft infamously “lost” his ring on a trip to Russia when he let Putin “borrow” it. After it was revealed Trump is finally lined up to meet Putin, reports in the US claimed the new President might try and reunite Kraft with his treasured ring. In 2005, Kraft was on a business trip to Russia when he showed his ring to Putin. The Premier apparently tried it on and then took it without giving it back. Kraft said in 2013: “I took out the ring and showed it to [Putin], and he put it on and he goes, ‘I can kill someone with this ring.’ “I put my hand out and he put it in his pocket, and three KGB guys got around him and walked out.”

After Kraft told his version of events, Putin denied stealing the ring or having any memory of meeting Kraft, but he said he would have a replacement made for him.” Hold it, stop the presses. If the Kremlin will hack into the Democratic Party’s database to help Donald Trump “fix” an election, hacking into a database of a rival of one of Trumps supporters is “small potatoes.”

Okay the Steelers played horrible defense but it seems convenient that Tom Brady seemed to know every “nook and cranny” of the Steelers defensive game plan. No quarterback is that great. Don’t forget, the Rooney family supported both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. The Patriots beat up on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Will Vladmir Putin return Robert Kraft’s treasured Super Bowl ring? Will Putin view the Patriots advance to Super Bowl LI as “payment in full to Robert Kraft and the Patriots organization?” Watch out Atlanta Falcons, are your computers and phones next? Don’t laugh boys’ and girls’ you migh just never know. (Sources for this article were espn.com and thesun.com)

Aubrey Bruce can be reached at: abruce@newpittsburghcourier.com or 412.583.6741 Follow him on Twitter@ultrascribe

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: