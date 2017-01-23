Guest Editorial…Trump off to a shaky start

Trump is off to a shaky start.
A new Washington Post-ABC News poll, shows that Trump will take office as the least popular president in at least four decades.
During the transition Trump continued the combative style he displayed during the Republican primary and the presidential election in November.
Trump has launched Twitter campaigns against anyone who dares to criticize him.
Days before his inauguration and while the nation was celebrating the legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Trump took a cheap shot at civil rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis calling him “all talk and no action,” after Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump presidency because he supposedly received aid from Russian hackers.
Trump’s unfair attack on Lewis increased the number of congressional Democrats who decided to boycott Trump’s inauguration.
Prior to his attack on Lewis, Trump attacked actress Meryl Streep and called her “overrated” after she denounced him at the Golden Globe Awards for his campaign rhetoric and criticized him for mocking a disabled reporter.
Trump has also lashed out at his critics in the intelligence community and questioned whether the CIA director himself was “the leaker of fake news” in a recent tweet.
The criticism from Trump came hours after CIA chief John Brennan charged that Trump lacks a full understanding of the threat Moscow poses to the United States.
“Now that he’s going to have an opportunity to do something for our national security as opposed to talking and tweeting, he’s going to have tremendous responsibility to make sure that U.S. and national security interests are protected,” Brennan said on “Fox News Sunday,” warning that the president-elect’s impulsiveness could be dangerous.
He has made critical comments on everything from NATO to the crumbling of the European Union.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Trump’s view that NATO was obsolete and his criticism that European allied members aren’t paying their fair share had “caused astonishment.”
Trump also said Britain’s decision to leave the 28-nation European Union would “end up being a great thing,” and he predicted that other countries would also leave.
Despite his shaky start, a majority of Americans expect Trump to be successful in boosting the economy and dealing with threats of terrorism, according to the poll.
But for Trump to have success at home or abroad during his presidency he would need to learn to rein in his impulse to lash out anyone who criticizes him and reach out to those who disagree with him.
http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/trump-off-to-a-shaky-start/article_58300ca7-125e-573e-9c49-ab88b525282f.html