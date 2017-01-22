URA moves on housing projects

At its first meeting of the new year, the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh board approved an exclusive negotiation contract with the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh that will allow for the transfer of 29 additional properties for the fourth and final phase of its Addison Terrace redevelopment.

Unlike the first three phases, which replaced housing units on and near the original Hill District site, a lack of available land—and a similar level of need for development—led to the final scattered-site phase being built in Homewood. The bulk of properties to be transferred, at $1 plus costs, are in the 7000 block of Hamilton Avenue, five are in the 7000 block of Susquehanna Street and one is at 7010 Formosa Way.

Also in cooperation with the HACP, the authority moved to address the city’s lack of affordable housing in a more comprehensive way by applying for $500,000 in state funds to be used to help landlords comply with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section 8 program requirements.

“The Authority is working collaboratively with HACP to create a grant and loan program to assist landlords with multifamily property renovations who agree to rent units to Section 8 tenants,” said Acting Executive Director Robert Rubinstein in his report.

“Currently, 52 percent of all Pittsburgh Section 8 vouchers are returned unused because voucher holders cannot find available units that meet all Section 8 standards.”

The two authorities would use the funds to create grant and loan to allow landlords to make improvements or repairs to meet Section 8 standards.

The Housing Authority would provide grants up to $5,000 for landlords to address minor repairs, such as sidewalk repair, roof repair, electrical upgrades and window replacement. For units in need of more substantial repair, the Authority will provide loans up to $50,000 per project. As a condition of the loan and/or grant landlords must agree to rent the units to households at or below 50 percent of the Area Median Income.

The board also approved entering into exclusive negotiations with MidPoint Group of Companies, Inc. and its equity partner, Brian Lash, to develop, construct and operate a parking garage on a 40,100 square foot site bordered by Colwell Street, Stevenson Street, Our Way, and Pride Street in the Uptown neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh.

Midpoint’s plan, however, goes beyond that. It proposes a mixed-use development with seven stories consisting of four levels of parking, three floors of mixed-income housing, and ground floor commercial space designed to accommodate neighborhood services such as an urgent medical care/pharmacy, daycare, and after school programs.

Nathaniel Boe, Esq., is Midpoint’s president and CEO. He is also vice president of CVR Associates, Inc., which has a consulting contract with the HACP.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: