Trump Administration Overhauls White House Website After Inauguration

President Donald Trump overhauled the White House website following his inauguration Friday, reports The Chicago Tribune.

From Chicago Tribune:

…The official White House website was transformed into a set of policy pledges that offered the broad contours of the Trump administration’s top priorities — a list that included fierce support for law enforcement, an immediate elimination of the White House’s policy page on climate page and a notable absence of any directives involving President Obama‘s Affordable Care Act.

His policies include plans to both withdraw from and renegotiate major trade deals, grow the nation’s military and increase cyber-security capabilities, build a wall at the nation’s southern border and deport undocumented immigrants who have committed violent crimes.

“He is dedicated to enforcing our border laws, ending sanctuary cities, and stemming the tide of lawlessness associated with illegal immigration,” reads part of the immigration section. The new administration’s language echoes Trump’s tough rhetoric on the campaign trail…

Trump’s view on climate change drastically differs from now-former president Barack Obama, who expressed enthusiasm about tackling global climate change throughout his time in office, reports The Hill.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune, The Hill

