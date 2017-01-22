Entertainment
Rickey Smiley For Real

THE RICKEY SMILEY SHOW GROWING IN POPULARITY—Airing on TV One entitled “Rickey Smiley For Real” on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. the series is one of the top shows on the network. The cast is composed of Rickey Smiley, Brandon Smiley, D’Essence Smiley, Aaryn Smiley and DaBrat. It’s produced by Bobbcat Films for TV One with Rickey Smiley and Roger M. Bobb as executive producers and Angi Bones and Shante Paige as co-executive producers. For TV One, Lamar Chase is executive-in-charge of production, Robyn Greene Arrington is vice president of original programming and production, and D’Angela Proctor is head of original programming and production. For more information on TV One’s Rickey Smiley For Real, visit the network’s YouTube Channel and website at www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) using the hash tag #RICKEYSMILEYFORREAL. (Photo courtesy of TV One)

