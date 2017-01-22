Opinionated Spectator: NFL Playoff Picks… Only the True Champions Will Survive

All four teams are capable of winning this week. You name me a team that is playing this week and I will name you a team who could not only go to the Super Bowl but win the Super Bowl. So this is no easy task to pick the winning teams, it really isn’t. Trying to narrow down who I like more this week is like trying to figure out which Shonda Rhimes show I prefer. I don’t know. They are all so good.

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

I can’t bring myself to roll with Atlanta. Sure they have the reigning MVP but does that really matter? I don’t know. What I do know is that Aaron Rogers has been playing really well. He hasn’t shown me anything that makes me believe that he can not go into the Georgia Dome and rip out their hearts. Listen, Rogers doesn’t have as many offensive weapons as Matt Ryan. Matt Ryan has running backs and wide receivers galore. But what Ryan doesn’t have is championship experience. There is a part of me that believes that if the game is close, Ryan starts playing tight and ultimately the Falcons lose. Rodgers on the other hand, has a team that believes in him and will protect him at all cost. They fought to give him the ball back with 35 seconds left in the Dallas game. You want to know why? Because every player on defense knew that was plenty of time for Rodgers to win the game. In the spirit of full disclosure, Atlanta is the only team I was wrong about this postseason and it’s possible that I could be wrong again. But it pains me to pick Atlanta. Literally pains me. It’s just that as great as Aaron Rodgers is the Falcons have too many weapons and home field advantage. I want to be wrong about Atlanta because I am in love with Aaron Rodgers and he has been on fire. But I’m going against my gut on this pick. My gut says Aaron Rodgers will find a way to go to the Super Bowl. But I’m going with common sense and numbers. Common sense says go with the healthy, better team. Aaron’s team has been ravished with injuries and they aren’t even the same team that beat the Giants. So reluctantly and with much trepidation, I am picking Atlanta to advance.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

I love Tom Brady. I have always loved Tom Brady and I will probably always love Tom Brady. He is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks to ever play the game. The combination of him and Edelman should put the fear of God into every single opposing team. Especially, the Steelers. What do you think Tom was thinking about during his suspension? This game. He wants a chance to go to the Super Bowl and take the trophy and make Roger Goodall have to congratulate him on a job well done. The Patriots are fully capable of hosting Pittsburgh and having the Steelers slink back to Pittsburgh using their terrible towels as tissues. But I don’t think this will be one of those years. In the playoffs, Brady has owned the Steelers. Absolutely owned them. Literally, he is 9-2 against them. And a lot of experts are picking Brady. But this is how I see this game playing out. First, Edelman is going to have a good game but he is not going to be as effective because Gronk isn’t on the other side as a threat. He won’t be the reason why the Steelers lose. Dion Lewis is going to have to be terrifyingly excellent and Brady needs to be vintage Brady for the Patriots to win. However, if there was ever a year that the Steelers win against Brady in the playoffs, this is the year. The Patriots simply didn’t have to play against high quality opponents. My gut says Pittsburgh will come together and find a way to eek out a victory. There will be drama. Their lead will be slight and unsafe. But I just see Tom looking frustrated as his boys drop random passes and fail to protect him against James Harrison and the Steelers hungry defense. Here is my disclaimer, Ben Roethlisberger is ridiculously inconsistent and could singlehandedly lose the game for the Steelers. But because Ben played so poorly last week, I have him playing well this week and leading the Steelers to victory. I am picking Tomlin’s black and gold bi-polar misfits to survive Brady’s onslaught. I pick the Pittsburgh Steelers to advance to the Super Bowl.

So there you have it folks. I am picking against Aaron Rogers and his crazy accurate arm and against a four time Super Bowl champion who is playing at home.

Do I feel comfortable with my picks? No. Absolutely Not. I literally had to convince myself not to delete this entire article and change both my picks.

But that’s the beauty of this game. It’s predictably unpredictable and only the true champions will survive.

Playoff Record: 7-1

