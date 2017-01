Meet the people who marched in solidarity across Pittsburgh and D.C.

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh was no exception. Some Pittsburghers, like Nancy Washington and Rosemary Trump headed to Washington, D.C., to join the Women’s March in the nation’s capital. Thousands marched here, in Pittsburgh, in two separate marches: the Women’s March on Pittsburgh downtown and the other in the East End hailed the Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally March. PublicSource had reporters in D.C. and at the two marches in Pittsburgh. Below are the stories and faces of people we met.

Washington D.C.

http://publicsource.org/pittsburgh-faces-and-voices-of-womens-march-across-town-and-in-nations-capital/