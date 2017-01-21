Violent Anti-Trump Protests Break Out Near The Capitol On Inauguration

Demonstrators violently lashed out in opposition to President Donald Trump near the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Friday morning, ABC News reports.

Protesters took to the streets, clashing with police an hour before ceremonies began. According to USA Today, about 90 people were arrested in connection with the demonstrations.

Protesters take to the streets of Washington ahead of Donald Trump's #inaugurationhttps://t.co/3dAngYF0eY pic.twitter.com/cWx5pKBs4U — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 20, 2017

According to ABC News, police deployed pepper spray on several demonstrators who had broken windows at a local Starbucks, Bank of America and McDonald’s. The outlet reports demonstrators also destroyed vehicles, damaged ATMs and set small fires near the ceremony site.

Other protesters staged peaceful protests at security checkpoints near the inauguration, wearing orange jumpsuits in solidarity with Guantanamo Bay detainees.

DisruptJ20, a group named after Inauguration Day, promised members would disrupt celebrations in spite of the threat of arrests, the outlet reports.

ABC writes:

The “Festival of Resistance” march ran about 1.5 miles to McPherson Square, a park about three blocks from the White House, where a rally featuring the filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore was planned.

Along the inaugural parade route, the ANSWER Coalition anti-war group planned demonstrations at two locations.

Protests in D.C. are a part of many sprouting up across the nation. Activists and demonstrators have planned protest efforts in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin and Philadelphia to coincide with the inauguration, The Hill reports.

SOURCE: ABC News, The Hill

SEE ALSO:

5 Things Black People Can Do On Trump Inauguration Day

President George H.W. Bush To Trump: Attending Inauguration Could ‘Likely Put Me Six Feet Under’