Westinghouse students take Pitt courses

Posted 4 hours ago.


Courier Newsroom
DEDICATED STUDENTS—Westinghouse students taking part in the College in High School Program are, from left: Chantel Burris, Mya Alfred, Jasmine Dorsey and Jeremih Nash. (Photos by J. L. Martello)

Thirteen Westinghouse High School students who  are halfway through their first University of Pittsburgh course were recently celebrated at a special College Night at the WARM Center, in Homewood.

The students are taking Intro to Social Work through Pitt’s College in High School Program, which is being offered for the first time to students at Pittsburgh Westinghouse. In April, the teens will receive college credit for successfully completing the course.

WELCOME—John Wallace, PhD, welcoming everyone to the event.

At last month’s event,  students socialized with  their family, friends, and teachers while sharing a dinner. They also discussed the special project they’re planning for the Spring in which they’ll mentor vulnerable middle school children.

EXPLAINING HOW IT ALLL WORKS—Esohe Osai, director of University Services of Pitt’s School of Social Work, explaining the Pitt-Assisted Communities and Schools program.

Representatives from Pitt-Assisted Communities and Schools program, an initiative of Pitt’s School of Social Work that reaches out to assist students and their families with education, health, and mental health issues, with a particular focus on Homewood, were on hand to explain the opportunities Pitt is providing for Westinghouse students as well as  how family members can best support their child’s college aspirations.

 

