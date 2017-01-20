Westinghouse students take Pitt courses

Thirteen Westinghouse High School students who are halfway through their first University of Pittsburgh course were recently celebrated at a special College Night at the WARM Center, in Homewood.

The students are taking Intro to Social Work through Pitt’s College in High School Program, which is being offered for the first time to students at Pittsburgh Westinghouse. In April, the teens will receive college credit for successfully completing the course.

At last month’s event, students socialized with their family, friends, and teachers while sharing a dinner. They also discussed the special project they’re planning for the Spring in which they’ll mentor vulnerable middle school children.

Representatives from Pitt-Assisted Communities and Schools program, an initiative of Pitt’s School of Social Work that reaches out to assist students and their families with education, health, and mental health issues, with a particular focus on Homewood, were on hand to explain the opportunities Pitt is providing for Westinghouse students as well as how family members can best support their child’s college aspirations.

