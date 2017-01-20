To Tell the Truth…Males number in the millions, what about men?

Over the course of my life I have been privileged to not only know the difference between a male and a man, but to have personally known some great men, and all of them not nationally known.

I do understand that oft times we as males can be placed in a position that we have to make what we see as a difficult or controversial decision and our manhood becomes challenged. Often we use the reasoning or excuse that I can’t afford to risk losing my job, I have a family to support or in too many situations you are not man enough to stand up or speak out. There have been some situations where I was asked to intercede on behalf of several male persons and once I confronted their superiors they refused to even acknowledge that they had requested me to. They responded by denying they ever asked me, Hop misunderstood, or I took it out of context. A number of these males justify their lack of action by stating they want to be able to educate their children, buy a car buy, a house, pay off their college loans, etc. In some situations their reasoning may be justified. However in too many situations I have been involved in, it usually wound up that they were only concerned about themselves–no back bone, selfish, coward, lacking the character of being A MAN.

It is a rarity when a Black male is appointed to a real position that he grows into a Black man. The Democratic Party selects which Black male politician should represent us, and if you look at your communities and witness a declining neighborhood, it is apparent that these Black males are definitely not BLACK MEN. As I name some males, who definitely fulfill the role of MAN, visualize if you can and add the name of some person you have known in your life, or a person you believe earned the title of MAN.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: