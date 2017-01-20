Sports
Home > Sports

Rod Carew passes 1-month mark since heart transplant

Posted 1 hour ago.


The Associated Press
Leave a comment
Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Twins baseball player Rod Carew speaks to fans about his recent heart attack during TwinsFest, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, in Minneapolis. (Hannah Foslien/Associated Press)

Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Twins baseball player Rod Carew speaks to fans about his recent heart attack during TwinsFest, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, in Minneapolis. (Hannah Foslien/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew has passed the one-month mark since a heart and kidney transplant with no signs of rejection.

Carew tells the American Heart Association News he’s “doing great” since the 13-hour operation on Dec. 16. He’s spent the last week in a rehabilitation center and expects to return home soon.

Carew says he wants to remind people to get their hearts checked. His donor was a 29-year-old man.

 The 71-year-old former Twins and Angels star had a heart attack in September 2015 and later had a device implanted in his heart.

Carew played from 1967 to 1985. He was a seven-time American League batting champion and first-ballot selection to the Hall of Fame.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Rod Carew passes 1-month mark since heart transplant

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular