Pitt names Kinloch School of Education dean

UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH—Valerie Kinloch has been named the Renée and Richard Goldman Dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Education. Currently serving as a professor of literacy studies and the associate dean of diversity, inclusion, and community engagement in the College of Education and Human Ecology at The Ohio State University, Kinloch will begin her deanship on July 1.

“I am delighted that Valerie has agreed to serve as the Renée and Richard Goldman Dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Education,” said Chancellor Patrick Gallagher. “I have great confidence that her leadership will continue to advance our outstanding School of Education’s mission and directly impact how future generations teach and learn.”

“Valerie is committed to guiding the School of Education to new levels of excellence in its preparation of educational professionals and scholars, and her vision for the School of Education is well matched with our long-term aspirations for the University of Pittsburgh,” said Pitt Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Patricia E. Beeson. “Her background and experience make her uniquely suited to working with faculty, staff, and students to align teaching, research, and service with the broader goals and missions of a major research institution.”

