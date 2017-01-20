Melania Trump wears sky-blue cashmere Ralph Lauren ensemble

Incoming first lady Melania Trump wore a sky-blue cashmere jacket and mock turtleneck dress by Ralph Lauren, the brand that designed so many Hillary Clinton pantsuits, on Inauguration Day.

“It was important to us to uphold and celebrate the tradition of creating iconic American style for this moment,” the Lauren corporation said in a statement.

With her hair in a soft updo and wearing long, sky-blue suede gloves and matching stilettos, Mrs. Trump was greeted at the White House by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, the latter in a deep red belted short-sleeved dress with black piping and a matching coat.

President Donald Trump, wearing a red tie and black overcoat, opted to leave his suit jacket unbuttoned.