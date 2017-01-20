ESPN Pundit Removed For Venus Williams ‘Gorilla’ Remark

Photo by

Sports
Home > Sports

ESPN Pundit Removed For Venus Williams ‘Gorilla’ Remark

Doug Adler insists he was describing her aggressive style of play as ‘guerilla’ tactics. Really, Doug?

Posted 3 hours ago.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Did an ESPN tennis commentator mean gorilla or guerrilla when he described Venus Williams’ style of play? Either way, a racist attitude surfaced in his choice of words.

ESPN reports that it pulled Doug Adler from its broadcast booth on Thursday. The network gave this reason for the decision:

“During an Australian Open stream on ESPN3, Doug Adler should have been more careful in his word selection. He apologized, and we have removed him from his remaining assignments.”

During play-by-play commentary on Williams’ match against Stefanie Voegele, Adler said Williams was aggressive, moving in and charging with a “gorilla effect.”


Twitter lit up with calls for his removal:

In his apology, Adler said he was referring to Williams’ tactics and strategy on the court and “simply and inadvertently chose the wrong word to describe her play,” ESPN reported.

SOURCE: ESPN

SEE ALSO:

Venus & Serena Williams Open Center In Compton To Fight Gun Violence

Serena Williams & Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Are Engaged

Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years

25 photos Launch gallery

Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years

Continue reading Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years

Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years

See Serena and Venus Williams’ eye-popping tennis outfits over the years.

Australian Open ,  Tennis , Doug Adler , ESPN , Gorilla Effect , Venus Williams , Williams sisters

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular