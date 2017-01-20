Belafonte to celebrate 90th birthday with new project

A multi-ethnic children’s choir will perform a new version of his classic “Island in the Sun” for a new anthology of his music, “When Colors Come Together: The Legacy of Harry Belafonte.” He co-wrote the song for the 1957 film “Island in the Sun.” It generated controversy at the time for its exploration of race and interracial romance.
“Most of the things that fuel prejudice, that fuels hate … are contrived,” Belafonte, who turns 90 on March 1, said in a release. “The differences that exist between us should be things that attract us to one another, not alienate us from one another.”
Belafonte has been a longtime civil rights activist, marching with the likes of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He is an honorary co-chair of the Women’s March on Saturday in Washington.
The album is set for release on Feb. 24.
