Unleash Falcons Fever: City Council resolution encourages Falcons fans to ‘RISE UP’

The Atlanta City Council approved a resolution encouraging residents, businesses and Dirty Bird fans everywhere to “Rise Up” in support of the Atlanta Falcons as they take on the Green Bay Packers in the National Football Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 22.

The resolution encourages Falcons fans to wear red and black this Friday, January 20th in support of the team. City employees are also encouraged to unleash the “Falcons Fever” by wearing red and black on Friday in support of our city’s team.

The resolution was sponsored by Atlanta City Councilmember Ivory Lee Young, Jr., District 3, home of the Georgia Dome and now the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The measure was approved unanimously the city council.

The Atlanta Falcons franchise began play in the National Football League in 1965 in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. The Falcons moved to the Georgia Dome in 1992, and will move to the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium this fall.

In their 51 years of existence, Falcons made a Super Bowl appearance during the 1998 season against the Denver Broncos.

The Falcons finished the 2016 regular season with a record of 11-5 and defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round 36-20.

The Falcons will play host on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers for the right to represent

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: