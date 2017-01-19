Trump Staff: Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough For Inauguration

Trump Staff: Kanye West Not 'Traditionally American' Enough For Inauguration

After the utter media frenzy that occurred last month when Kanye West arrived at Trump Tower for a one-on-one meeting with PEOTUS Donald Trump and them being described as friends, many thought that ‘Ye would be one of the first people that the Trump staffers asked to perform at the inauguration. Well despite having extreme trouble booking any A-list talent for the festivities, they apparently decided early on that Kanye would not be right for the big occasion.

The Grio is reporting that although Kanye and Trump are “friendly,” they don’t think he is “traditionally American” enough for the inauguration ceremony. What, wait? Kanye is an African American man who was born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago, how does that qualify as not “traditionally American?” He is 100% more American than the future First Lady, but no one has ever deemed her with such a ridiculous title.

Presidential Inauguration Committee Chair Tom Barrack Jr. clarified in a statement, saying “We haven’t asked him. I mean, he’s been great. He considers himself a friend of the president-elect, but it’s not the venue. The venue we have for entertainment is filled out; it’s perfect. It’s going to be typically and traditionally American. Kanye’s a great guy; we just haven’t asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda.”

The elephant in the room here is that Trump, his staff and his supporters have a very distinct definition of what exactly “traditionally American” is and we know it’s not “us.” Not that there are any complaints about Kanye not performing (he has enough to deal with these days), but the reasoning from the Trump camp is definitely problematic. Perhaps ‘Ye will reevaluate Trump’s “friendship.”

 

