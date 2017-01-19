Rayshon-Smith lands fellowship with Coro

Laier Rayshon-Smith, a resident of Penn Hills and a graduate of Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts High School, landed a competitive fellowship in public affairs with Coro Pittsburgh.

“Throughout my political science classes, and some of my history classes, we considered the actions, personalities and effectiveness of individuals or groups as they attempted to make an impactful influence in communities, pass legislation or ignite a movement. As a Coro Fellow, I constantly think about this because we are trying to make impactful differences in Pittsburgh and we can only do this by building inclusive relationships in the city,” Smith said.

Smith earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in international studies in 2015 from Point Park University. He also was a member of the Honors Program and Honors Student Organization at Point Park.

