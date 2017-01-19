President G.W. Bush To Trump: Attending Inauguration Could ‘Likely Put Me Six Feet Under’

On Wednesday reports surfaced that former president George H.W. Bush was hospitalized with pneumonia along with his wife Barbara, who was admitted for bronchitis, The Hill reports.

While the world sent out condolences and well-wishes for a speedy recovery, may wondered if the Bush family would make it to D.C. on Friday in time for Donald Trump‘s inauguration ceremony.

To soothe any doubts, the 41st declined the invitation in a letter filled to the brink with eloquent shade. The letter, dated January 10th, shows that Bush Sr. still has the gall to exercise his presidential flex:

“Barbara and I are so sorry we can’t be there for your Inauguration on January 20th. My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under. Same for Barbara. So I guess we’re stuck in Texas.

But we will be with you and the country in spirit. I want you to know that I wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country. If I can ever be of help, please let me know.”

He basically wrapped “nah” up in the smoothest way possible––short and to the point.

According to The Hill, George and Barbara will be released from Houston Methodist Hospital soon because their medical conditions have improved.

Former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter are expected to attend Friday’s ceremony along with their wives.

