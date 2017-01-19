Philadelphia DA to pay $62,000 fine over gifts, income

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ District Attorney Seth Williams has agreed to pay $62,000 in penalties as part of a settlement with the Philadelphia Board of Ethics over failure to disclose gifts and sources of income and accepting gifts barred by the city ethics code.

In addition to the fine _ which officials called the largest imposed by the board in its 10-year history _ Williams will send the city $2,840, which the board called “the value of the prohibited gifts” accepted.

Officials said Williams didn’t disclose five sources of income and 89 gifts on a 2010-2015 financial interest statement and omitted 10 items on an amended statement in August.

Williams, a Democrat, apologized to the city, prosecutors, supporters and family members and vowed to “work every day” to earn back their “trust and respect.”

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: