NAACP reveals Image Awards nominations

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—The nominees for the 48th NAACP Image Awards were announced with ABC and HBO leading the nominations in the television categories with 23 nominations and 14 nominations, respectively.

In the recording category, Columbia Records leads with 16 nominations, followed by RCA Records with 10 nominations and Atlantic Records with 4 nominations. Walt Disney Studios leads with 9 nominations, followed by Focus Features with 7 nominations, while A24 and Fox Searchlight Pictures both received 6 nominations in the motion picture categories.

Beyoncé leads the pack with 7 nominations, followed by her sister Solange Knowles with 5 nominations. Additionally, Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar received 4 nominations, while Donald Glover and Nate Parker both received nominations for 3 awards.

The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Winners will be announced during the two-hour star-studded event hosted by Anthony Anderson, which will broadcast LIVE on TV ONE on Saturday, February 11, at 9p.m. as a two-hour special. A 90-minute pre-show will air live from the red carpet at 7:30 p.m.

