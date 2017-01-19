Entertainment
Monae among performers at Women’s March on Washington

Posted 1 hour ago.


The Associated Press
FILE - This Jan. 4, 2017 file photo shows Janelle Monae at a special screening of "Hidden Figures" in West Hollywood, Calif. Monae, Maxwell and Angelique Kidjo are set to perform at the Women’s March on Washington this weekend. Organizers of the event announced its performance lineup Wednesday. Mary Chapin Carpenter, the Indigo Girls, MC Lyte, Samantha Ronson, Toshi Reagon and Emily Wells are also set to perform at Saturday’s march. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Janelle Monae, Maxwell and Angelique Kidjo are set to perform at the Women’s March on Washington this weekend.

Organizers of the event announced its performance lineup Wednesday. Mary Chapin Carpenter, the Indigo Girls, MC Lyte, Samantha Ronson, Toshi Reagon and Emily Wells are also set to perform at Saturday’s march.

“I am honored to join this critical movement to bring justice and equality to all,” Monae said in a statement. “Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanizing unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us.”

In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, America Ferrera is seen in New York. Hollywood will be turning out in force for the women’s march on Washington set to follow Donald Trump’s inauguration. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Organizers say entertainers including Questlove, Grimes, Neko Case, Rakim and Lila Downs are joining the march’s “artist table” to support the event at the U.S. capital and the 200 planned “sister marches” around the country. Actress America Ferrera was previously announced as the chair of the artists’ group.

