Guest Editorial…Obama leaves behind a legacy of accomplishment

Most presidential memoirs are not remembered as landmarks of literary achievement.

Many scholars cite Ulysses S. Grant’s “Personal Memoirs” as the best of the genre. Assembled as a money-making venture while he battled throat cancer, it’s frequently praised for its candor and style. It would not be out of line to say his autobiography is more esteemed than his presidency, considering that most historians place Grant closer to the bottom than the top in presidential rankings.

Beyond that, can anyone cite a memorable passage or compelling idea that came from the recollections of any of our recent presidents? Most are cranked out for the sake of spin and a lucrative book contract. Ronald Reagan and Lyndon Johnson may have been epoch-making presidents, but rarely does anyone seeking a deeper understanding of either chief executive start with their autobiographies.

That being said, we are looking forward to reading the White House memoir of Barack Obama, which he will presumably start work on shortly after he leaves the presidency at noon Friday. A communicator of exceptional eloquence and a writer of uncommon grace, the latter of which he demonstrated in his volumes “Dreams From My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope,” Obama should have quite a story to tell of his time as America’s first black president. Sure, Obama is likely to highlight his achievements and downplay his stumbles. But, on the whole, it will be a story of solid accomplishment.

Few national political careers have ever been as meteoric as Obama’s. A constitutional law professor, he became a state senator representing Chicago’s south side beginning in 1997, lost a congressional race in 2000, but won a U.S. Senate seat from Illinois four years later. The keynote address he delivered at the 2004 Democratic National Convention vaulted him to the national stage and, four years later, propelled him to the front of the Democratic presidential pack. There, he vanquished more well-known, longer-serving opponents like Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Bill Richardson. In the wake of the Iraq War and in the midst of a financial meltdown, Obama handily defeated Republican John McCain in the 2008 general election.

More than 800,000 American jobs were lost the month Obama was sworn in, and it was in the early days of the Great Recession that Obama proved his mettle. A stimulus package his administration championed helped stop the bleeding, and the bailout of the auto industry_ initiated under Obama’s predecessor, George W. Bush _prevented Rust Belt cities like Detroit and Toledo, Ohio, from being economically decimated. The financial crisis also spurred the reform of Wall Street, and Obama signed the Dodd-Frank law, which is designed to prevent the financial sector from wrecking the economy again.

The Affordable Care Act may be imperfect, but it has used market mechanisms to reduce the rates of Americans without health insurance. Obama also took the threat of global warming seriously, and started the United States down a sensible path of reducing its carbon output and investing in clean energy.

In foreign policy, Obama wound down America’s presence in Afghanistan and Iraq, and helped forge a treaty designed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Obama’s waffling on whether to intervene in the Syria conflict will remain a black mark on his record, and he was unable to make much progress in the endlessly festering conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Lest we forget, Osama bin Laden was also killed on his watch.

During his time in the White House, Obama and his family remained touchstones of integrity, class and thoughtfulness. There was never a hint of personal scandal during his tenure, and he remained cool in the face of obdurate opposition from Republicans on Capitol Hill and from adversaries on the fringes who unfairly questioned his heritage and patriotism.

Two points are clear: First, Barack Obama will be missed; and historians will be kind.

_ The (Washington) Observer-Reporter – Jan. 14

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: