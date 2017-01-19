Sports
Home > Sports

‘Gorilla’ or ‘guerrilla’? Adler apologizes for Venus remark

Posted 3 hours ago.


The Associated Press
Leave a comment
VENUS WILLIAMS (AP Photo/File)

VENUS WILLIAMS (AP Photo/File)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A TV commentator has apologized for how he spoke about Venus Williams’ play at the Australian Open, saying he was describing her aggressive style as “guerrilla” tactics and not comparing her to a “gorilla.”

Former tennis pro Doug Adler said Thursday that he was speaking about Williams’ tactics and strategy and “simply and inadvertently chose the wrong word to describe her play.”

Adler was doing play-by-play commentary on ESPN for Williams’ second-round match against Stefanie Voegele, saying Williams was playing more aggressively after Voegele missed serves. After Voegele faulted on a serve, Adler described Venus as moving in and charging with a “gorilla effect” or “guerrilla effect.” Because the words gorilla and guerrilla are pronounced similarly, it’s impossible to say for certain which word Adler spoke.

The remark sparked quick reaction on Twitter, with some offended users calling for Adler to be fired for comparing Williams, who is African-American, with a gorilla.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading ‘Gorilla’ or ‘guerrilla’? Adler apologizes for Venus remark

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular